Meta Flags More Employees as Underperformers, Sparking Layoff Fears

In line with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s internal push to “raise the bar on performance management,” Facebook's parent company Meta has instructed managers to rate a larger number of employees as “below expectations” in the upcoming midyear performance reviews. The move raises concerns about another round of performance-based job cuts—just months after nearly 4,000 employees were laid off.

According to reports, Meta managers overseeing teams of 150 or more are now required to place 15–20% of their employees in the lowest performance tier, up from the earlier range of 12–15%. The review process will begin on June 16.

A company memo noted, “The midyear review process represents an opportunity to make exit decisions.” However, it added that there would be no company-wide performance terminations like those earlier this year.

The expanded range includes employees who have already left the company as part of "non-regrettable attrition," which is Meta's term for staff considered noncritical to operations, including those who resigned or were dismissed for underperformance.

Employees who had received a “below expectations” rating, have been under formal discipline within the past six months, or were involved in an employee relations case during the first quarter may be considered for performance cuts.

Earlier this year, Meta laid off 5% of its workforce based on performance reviews. Sources indicate that such layoffs could become a regular, possibly annual, occurrence as part of the company’s tightened performance culture.