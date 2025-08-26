Maruti Suzuki eVitara Price and Full Details of Recently Launched EV Car in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for India’s automobile sector, announcing that electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured in India will soon be exported to more than 100 countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of Maruti Suzuki’s new facility in Hansalpur, Gujarat, PM Modi flagged off the company’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) — the eVitara. He said vehicles carrying the “Made in India” mark will soon run on the streets of dozens of countries across the world.

“Now, the EVs that will run in dozens of countries around the world will have written on them — Made in India,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting India’s growing role in the global EV market.

India-Japan Partnership in Focus

The Prime Minister praised Suzuki Japan for manufacturing in India and exporting vehicles abroad. He said Suzuki’s operations reflect not only the deep ties between India and Japan but also the “global confidence in India’s capabilities.”

PM Modi also inaugurated a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant for hybrid electric vehicles, set up through a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki. He further announced that hybrid battery electrolyte manufacturing has commenced in India, marking a significant leap in the “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative.

Tackling Critical Minerals Shortage

Touching on the global shortage of rare earth minerals, PM Modi said the government has launched a Critical Minerals Mission.

“This mission will be carried out in more than 1,200 locations across India,” he noted, underlining its importance for the EV ecosystem.

Gujarat Plant Turns ‘Teenager’

Recalling that the Hansalpur Maruti Suzuki plant was allotted in 2012, PM Modi likened the 13-year journey to a teenager entering a phase of new dreams and aspirations.

“Thirteen years mark the beginning of teenage. It is a time for spreading wings, for letting dreams take flight,” he said, adding that Maruti Suzuki Gujarat will now move ahead with renewed zeal and enthusiasm.

Major Investment Ahead

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday commenced production of the eVitara and confirmed that Suzuki will invest around ₹70,000 crore in India over the next 5-6 years to ramp up production capacity and EV development.

With this move, India is not only strengthening its EV ecosystem but also positioning itself as a global hub for automobile manufacturing.