Jio, Airtel, and Telecom Giants Decide to Hike Recharge Prices Again?

Millions of cellphone customers nationwide are in for some disheartening news. Telecom firms are preparing to raise the cost of their recharge plans once more. Analysts believe that the sustained increase in net users for the sixth consecutive month in May has prompted telecom carriers to think about boosting rates, according to reports.

Consequently, by the end of the year, mobile costs may rise by 10–12%. Previously, in July 2024, mobile providers increased the pricing of their base plans by 11–23%. Experts predict that tiered pricing, in which data allotments are drastically reduced to encourage customers to buy more data packs, may also be an element of the upcoming price increases.

With about 1.08 trillion active users, the number of mobile users reached an astounding 29-month high in May. With 5.5 million more active users, market leader Reliance Jio Infocomm increased its market share by 150 basis points to 53%. Bharti Airtel added 1.3 million new users in the meantime.

Tariffs are now being adjusted to reflect 5G developments. According to brokerage company Jefferies, a favorable atmosphere for raising prices has been created by Jio and Airtel's explosive subscriber growth as well as Vodafone Idea's user decline. Future price changes will probably differ according to variables like speed, time, and data usage.

In order to lessen the impact on regular users, experts predict that telecom providers would target mid and premium clients more aggressively.

In the meantime, Ananth Technologies, an Indian company with headquarters in Hyderabad, is the country's first private enterprise to use domestic satellites to enter the satellite broadband market. The business just received IN-SPACe approval to begin offering satellite services, and Starlink is currently working to secure a similar authorization. Ananth Technologies intends to launch a 4-ton geostationary (GEO) communication satellite into orbit with a target initial cost of Rs 3,000 crore, capable of providing rates of up to 100 Gbps.