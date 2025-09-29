iPhone 17 Users Face iOS 26 Bugs as Apple AI Features Stop Working

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series is off to a bumpy start as users report multiple issues with iOS 26 and the much-hyped Apple Intelligence (Apple AI) features. While Apple positioned AI as a futuristic addition to its ecosystem, the rollout hasn’t gone as smoothly as expected.

iOS 26 Bugs Disrupt Apple AI Features

Several iPhone 17 users, including those with the Pro models, have complained about Apple AI tools suddenly becoming unavailable after updating to iOS 26. Features such as Image Playground, Genmoji, and others are reportedly inaccessible, leaving many early adopters disappointed.

Apple has acknowledged the issue, with its support team confirming that engineers are investigating the cause. The upcoming iOS 26.1 update, currently in beta, is expected to address these AI-related bugs along with other performance concerns.

Beyond AI, iPhone 17 users have also flagged camera glitches and Wi-Fi signal drops since launch. Many believe the iOS 26 release was unstable for a public rollout, raising hopes that the next version will stabilize performance and restore Apple AI across devices.

Apple Responds to iPhone 17 Pro ‘Scratchgate’

Adding to the concerns, Apple also had to respond to the so-called “Scratchgate” controversy. The issue gained attention when Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman posted a video highlighting how the Deep Blue iPhone 17 Pro appeared prone to scratches. Other buyers quickly echoed similar experiences, raising doubts about the device’s durability.

In response, Apple clarified to 9to5Mac that the marks seen on display units were not actual scratches. Instead, the company blamed worn MagSafe stands used in some stores, which left transferable material on the iPhone’s surface. According to Apple, the residue can be cleaned easily and does not indicate a design flaw.

What’s Next for iPhone 17 Users?

With iOS 26.1 on the horizon, Apple is under pressure to fix the early software instability and reassure customers about the iPhone 17’s durability. For now, all eyes remain on how quickly the company can roll out updates and restore confidence in its flagship devices.