Google's Veo 3 AI Video Tool Launches in India: Here's How to Use It Free

Imagine turning your wildest ideas into high-quality videos—without a camera, crew, or expensive gear. Google has just made that dream a reality with the Indian launch of Veo 3, its most powerful AI-powered video generation tool yet. First unveiled at Google I/O 2025, Veo 3 can convert text or image prompts into 8-second HD videos, complete with background music, sound effects, and even AI-generated voiceovers.

What Is Veo 3?

Veo 3 is Google’s flagship AI video model that lets users generate short videos (720p resolution) from simple inputs like written descriptions or visual cues. Designed for creators, marketers, and storytellers, this tool removes the need for traditional video production equipment or editing software.

Veo 3 Now on AI Pro Plan: Affordable & Accessible

Previously limited to users on Google’s premium AI Ultra plan ($249.99/month), Veo 3 is now available to Indian users via the AI Pro plan, priced at just ₹1,999/month. Even better, Google is offering a 1-month free trial, allowing users to test Veo 3 without spending a rupee.

With Veo 3 Fast, users can create up to 3 videos per day. After reaching the limit, they’ll automatically be switched to Veo 2, a slightly older version that still delivers good results, though with fewer advanced features.

Want to Try Veo 3 for Free Without a Subscription?

Yes, it’s possible! Here’s how:

Visit the Google Cloud website and sign up for a free trial.

You’ll receive $300 in credits valid for 90 days.

Add your billing details (don’t worry—you won’t be charged unless you choose to subscribe).

Navigate to Vertex AI > Media Studio to start using Veo 3 for free with the cloud credits.

A Note on Sustainability

AI-generated videos are revolutionary—but also resource-intensive. Google encourages users to create responsibly, keeping environmental impact in mind.

With Veo 3, Google has put the power of AI filmmaking into the hands of everyday users. Whether you're a content creator, educator, entrepreneur, or hobbyist, this tool opens up exciting new ways to express your imagination.