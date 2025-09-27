Google’s 27th Birthday: Doodle Brings Back Its First-Ever Logo, Evoking Nostalgia

Google, the search engine that grew into one of the world’s biggest tech giants, is celebrating its 27th birthday today with a nostalgic twist. The company’s homepage doodle revives its very first logo from 1998, taking users on a trip down memory lane.

The chunky, colourful letters may lack the sleek polish of Google’s current design, but they carry the weight of history. Back then, Google wasn’t a global powerhouse — it was just a research project by Stanford PhD students Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who dreamed of organising the internet’s overwhelming information and making it accessible to everyone.

From Garage Startup to Global Giant

Google’s journey began humbly in a Menlo Park garage in 1998. At the time, it was only starting to attract attention. Today, it powers billions of searches every day and has expanded far beyond search — running Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Android, Google Cloud, and even cutting-edge AI tools.

Why September 27?

Interestingly, September 27 isn’t Google’s official founding date. The company was incorporated on September 4, 1998. But after once marking the occasion with a doodle on September 27, the tradition stuck. Much like a “party birthday,” Google decided that the celebration date mattered more than the paperwork.

A Logo That Sparked a Revolution

The original 1998 logo, designed with basic graphics software, symbolises Google’s modest beginnings — a reminder that even the world’s most powerful companies start small. That playful, imperfect logo represented a vision more than a finished product.

Looking to the Future

At 27, Google continues to celebrate its past while racing toward the future. With bold investments in artificial intelligence, smart devices, and cloud computing, the company shows no sign of slowing down.

For now, though, the birthday doodle offers a simple reminder of where it all began: a garage, a dream, and a colourful name that went on to change the world.