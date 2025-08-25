Google to Restore In-Person Job Interviews Amid Rising AI Cheating Concerns

Following the Covid-19 outbreak, the IT industry shifted to remote work, with several companies still allowing employees to work in a hybrid set up – even five years later.

As firms now begin recalling staff to offices, IT giant Google is preparing to restore face-to-face job interviews. The move comes amid growing concerns over AI-powered cheating, which has undermined the integrity of virtual hiring. It marks a reversal from pandemic-era practices that prioritized convenience over verification.

Reports say Google employees directly raised the issue of cheating with leadership during an internal town hall in February.

One employee asked, “Can we get onsite job interviews back? There are many email threads about this. If budget is a constraint, can we at least get candidates to an office or an environment we can control?”

In response, Google’s vice president of recruiting, Brian Ong, admitted the company “has more work to do to integrate how AI is now more prevalent in the interview process.”

He noted that virtual interviews are two weeks faster than in-person ones, but conceded the company must balance efficiency with authenticity.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai backed a hybrid approach, saying, “Given we all work hybrid, I think it’s worth having some fraction of interviews in person. It helps candidates understand Google’s culture and is good for both sides.”

His comments reflect a wider industry reckoning with AI’s growing influence on hiring.

Ong also emphasized that AI-driven cheating is a challenge facing competitors too, as companies scramble to preserve hiring standards while AI tools grow more advanced and harder to detect.