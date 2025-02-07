Apple iPhone SE 4: New Features, Expected Price, and More – Likely to Launch Next Week

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 is nearing its release, with an unveiling expected next week. This marks a major update to the budget-friendly model that first debuted in 2016.

Launch Date:

The Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch next week, with the release likely to occur shortly after. While there may not be a major launch event, the device will be available for purchase on Apple's official website, with sales starting later in the month.

Design:

Apple is expected to ditch the old Home button design for the iPhone SE 4. The new model will likely feature a full-screen design similar to the iPhone 14, complete with a notch at the top for Face ID. This marks a significant aesthetic and functional upgrade, bringing the SE 4 in line with Apple’s latest designs.

Display:

The iPhone SE 4 will come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, a major upgrade from the previous model's LCD screen. The device may also include Dynamic Island, an interactive display feature first seen in the iPhone 14 series, enhancing the user experience.

Processor:

The iPhone SE 4 will likely be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. This will provide enhanced speed, performance, and energy efficiency, making it a powerful option for an entry-level device.

Cameras:

In terms of photography, the iPhone SE 4 could feature a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera, providing better photo and video quality. These upgrades will position the SE 4 to compete with other smartphones in its price range.

Other Upgrades:

One of the major changes in the iPhone SE 4 is the switch from Lightning to USB-C charging, complying with European regulations. The device may also debut Apple’s in-house cellular modem, replacing Qualcomm’s components, offering better performance and control.

Price:

While the current iPhone SE is priced at $429, the SE 4 is expected to see a slight price increase due to its upgraded features. However, it will still remain in the affordable range, likely under $500, positioning it as a strong contender against budget models from Samsung and Google.

Meeting European Standards:

The iPhone SE 4 will feature a USB-C port, which will help Apple comply with new European laws. This upgrade will allow the SE 4 to return to the European market.

Growth in Emerging Markets:

The iPhone SE 4 could be especially appealing in markets like China, India, and other parts of Asia. At a price point of around $500, it combines high-end features with affordability, making it a strong competitor against local brands. While Apple’s sales in China have declined, the SE 4 could help boost growth in emerging markets.

A Key Move for Apple’s iPhone Business:

Apple is betting on the SE 4 to reverse the trend of declining iPhone sales. The device is expected to appeal to consumers seeking a budget-friendly iPhone with modern features. With upgrades like Face ID and an improved modem, the SE 4 will phase out the iconic home button that debuted on the original iPhone in 2007.

Broader iPhone Lineup Updates:

Alongside the SE 4, Apple is planning significant updates for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models. A new ultrathin version of the iPhone is also expected as part of the industry’s shift to slimmer smartphones.