Apple Devices at High Risk: Cybersecurity Agency Flags Critical Flaws in iOS, macOS, More

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for users of all Apple products.

In a statement released on Monday (August 4), CERT-In warned that multiple vulnerabilities have been found across Apple’s operating systems, which could allow attackers to access sensitive information, run malicious code, bypass security controls, gain elevated privileges, or cause denial-of-service (DoS) disruptions.

The advisory applies to both individual and organizational users of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, urging them to stay alert and take immediate action.

What's the threat?

The vulnerabilities include a wide range of technical flaws, such as:

Type confusion

Use-after-free errors

Out-of-bounds memory access (read/write)

Integer and buffer overflows

Race conditions

Logic errors

Improper parsing

Insufficient input validation

Improper privilege management

Faulty memory handling

In simpler terms, these flaws could allow hackers to exploit Apple devices in various ways—stealing data, disrupting services, or even taking control of the system.

Affected Apple Software

The warning applies to users running the following software versions:

iOS: Versions prior to 18.6

iPadOS: Versions prior to 17.7.9 and 18.6

macOS: Sequoia (before 15.6), Sonoma (before 14.7.7), Ventura (before 13.7.7)

watchOS: Versions prior to 11.6

tvOS: Versions prior to 18.6

visionOS: Versions prior to 2.6

What should users do?

In response to the alert, Apple has begun releasing security patches to fix these issues. Users have been advised to update their Apple devices immediately to the latest available versions to ensure protection.

To check if your device is affected or to download the latest security updates, visit the official Apple Support page. The page provides detailed logs of each patch, including which vulnerabilities have been resolved.