Technology can boost India's growth rate by 2-3 pc: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Technology has the potential to increase India's growth rate by 2-3 per cent, NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said on Wednesday. To make India a technology-driven nation, NITI Aayog has launched the NITI Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH), which will serve as a frontier tech action tank.

The initiative aims to accelerate economic and social development through advanced technological innovations.

It also seeks to promote emerging technologies that benefit humanity and the environment while showcasing India's human-centric approach to the world.

Speaking to IANS, Subrahmanyam highlighted the rapid advancements in disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and biological sciences.

“These technologies can be utilised in various sectors, including education, employment, and job searches, as well as in agriculture, manufacturing, and governance,” he said.

Subrahmanyam further stated that their implementation will enhance productivity, efficiency, and overall economic growth.

India is currently the world's fifth-largest economy, and in the coming years, it is expected to become the third-largest.

To keep up with this growth, Subrahmanyam stressed that India must take the lead in technological advancements.

“The government is focused on developing human-centric technologies that can improve people’s lives, increase incomes, and make everyday tasks easier,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Minister for Communications and Development of the North-East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, said that India's significant advancements in technology and telecommunications are driving the nation toward a new era of digital leadership and economic growth.

Speaking at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the minister announced that the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) is scheduled to be held in Delhi from October 8 to 11, 2025.

“India is set to take a lead in emerging technologies like 6G, AI, Quantum and the IMC has played a pivotal role in this journey, serving as a catalyst for progress in the telecom and technology sectors,” Scindia said.

