Australian states prepare for tropical cyclone Alfred in full swing

Sydney, March 5 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday the government was delivering 250,000 sandbags to the state of Queensland from the national supply while the Australian Defense Force has been put on standby as severe tropical cyclone Alfred approaches.

A range of measures were being taken including pre-positioning heavy lift helicopters from the National Aerial Firefighting Fleet, and activating the Australian Government Disaster Response Plan, Albanese told reporters.

Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall between Queensland's Brisbane and the Gold Coast on Thursday night, bringing extensive flooding, powerful winds, and hazardous ocean conditions, as well as heavy to intense rainfall across southeast Queensland from Thursday through Saturday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Residents in the southeast of Queensland and in the northeast of New South Wales (NSW) are bracing for the cyclone with the severity having not been seen in the region since 1974.

Weather forecasts predicted daily rainfall amounts between 200 mm and 400 mm, potentially exceeding 800 mm in total over the course of the storm.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions as flooding and hazardous conditions are anticipated.

Various support initiatives have been underway in response to the impending cyclone, including setting up evacuation centers, with real-time updates available on the Queensland disaster dashboard, and making an emergency childcare declaration to provide additional assistance to childcare services and families in 15 affected local government areas.

As of 3:52 p.m. local time on Wednesday, more than 900 schools across Queensland have been closed, according to the state's education department. Public transport services and non-urgent medical procedures will be suspended on Thursday and Friday, authorities said.

The NSW education department announced on Wednesday that as of 3:29 p.m. local time on Wednesday, a total of 122 public schools and five independent schools are currently non-operational and are scheduled to remain closed until at least March 7 due to cyclone Alfred.

Officials have set 90 km per hour winds as the trigger point for roads and bridges closures, Xinhua news agency reported.

Millions of people have been advised to prepare for power outages lasting for at least three days.

Australia's leading airline Qantas Group said in a statement on Wednesday that as of 13:15 p.m. local time, several flights to and from Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour and Ballina will be suspended at least until Thursday midday or afternoon.

However, flights to and from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast continue as scheduled.

