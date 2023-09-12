Technical issue of Trudeau's plane resolved, to fly back home today

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The technical issue of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau's aircraft has been resolved and he will fly home along with his delegation on Tuesday afternoon, an official has confirmed.

In an email response to IANS, Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary of the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, said: "The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon."

Prime Minister Trudeau has been stranded in Delhi due to a technical glitch that occurred on September 10, coinciding with the conclusion of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Trudeau arrived in New Delhi on September 8 to participate in the Summit, which was hosted by India this year in its capacity as the G20 presidency.

During the visit, Trudeau engaged in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a range of important issues, strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that a CC-150 Polaris aircraft dispatched by the Royal Canadian Air Force to New Delhi for the Prime Minister had been redirected to London, despite its intended route via Rome.

No official explanation was given for the move.

The aircraft that Trudeau typically uses is 34-years-old and has previously also experienced issues. In October 2016, it had to return to Ottawa just half an hour after departing for Belgium.

Subsequently, it was out of service for 16 months. When Trudeau attended the NATO summit in London in December 2019, a backup aircraft was grounded.

