Xiaomi 17 Pro, Pro Max Launched: Magic Back Screen, Full Specs and Features!

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its new flagship lineup: the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, both of which introduce the standout feature called the “Magic Back Screen” (or Dynamic Back Display) on the rear side. These models bring bold innovations in design, battery, camera, and performance.

Key Specifications & Design

The Xiaomi 17 Pro is built around a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. On the back, it includes a 2.7-inch Magic Back Screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, used for notifications, widgets, and even serving as a viewfinder for selfies using the rear cameras. The phone dimensions are about 151.1 × 71.8 × 8 mm and it weighs around 192 g.

Under the hood it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16 GB RAM and as much as 1 TB storage. Its camera setup includes a triple 50 MP rear sensor layout (Light Hunter 950L primary + 5× telephoto + ultra wide) and a 50 MP front sensor. For power it houses a 6,300 mAh battery with 100 W wired charging.

The 17 Pro Max is a larger variant with more battery muscle (7,500 mAh) and similar back screen but with enhanced optical zoom and possibly better low‐light telephoto performance.

Magic Back Screen Features

Xiaomi’s secondary display supports functionality such as showing notifications, music controls, widgets, and acting as a real-time preview screen for selfies via the rear cameras. It can also serve as a “pin screen” for QR codes, ride details, or flight info so you don’t need to flip the phone constantly.

The company also demonstrated that this back display supports interactive widgets, quick actions, and certain custom animations. However some features may remain limited depending on region and software support.

Charging, Battery & Other Capabilities

Despite including a second screen, Xiaomi claims efficient battery design. The Pro and Pro Max feature silicon-carbon battery tech to maintain endurance. The series supports fast charging: 100 W wired and 50 W wireless in Pro variants.

Additional features across the 17 series include support for Wi-Fi 7, advanced AI tools via Xiaomi’s HyperOS, strong GPU/CPU performance, and premium build quality.

Availability & Pricing

In China, preorders have begun and the official release is imminent. Pricing starts at around ¥4,499 for the base models, scaling up for Pro and Pro Max variants. A global launch is expected sometime in 2026.

While Xiaomi also launched a standard Xiaomi 17 version without a rear screen (with a larger battery of 7,000 mAh), the real attention is on the Pro models and their Magic Back Screen.