Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: Ultra-Slim Flagship Launched at ₹94,999 – Worth the Hype?

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, its thinnest and lightest flagship smartphone to date, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness and weighing 163 grams. This sleek device is set to hit global markets on May 30, 2025, with pre-orders already open through major retailers and Samsung's official website.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected India Pricing

256GB variant: Approximately ₹102,999

512GB variant: Approximately ₹110,000

The India launch event was reportedly canceled due to regional tensions, but the device is expected to be available through online platforms like Amazon and other outlets.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ensuring robust performance and advanced AI capabilities.

Memory & Storage: Equipped with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and available in 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage options.

Camera:

Rear: Dual-camera setup featuring a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens capable of macro photography.

Front: 12MP selfie camera.

Battery:

3,900mAh battery supporting 25W rapid charging. Samsung claims it can provide up to 24 hours of video playback, though long-term battery performance remains to be seen.

Build:

Constructed with a durable titanium frame and protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, the device boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Operating System:

This device runs on One UI 7, which is based on Android 15.

AI Features include Samsung’s Now Bar and Drawing Assist, along with Google’s Gemini AI suite; Gemini Live provides real-time, conversational assistance by utilizing inputs from the user's screen and surroundings.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is available for pre-order through both Amazon and Samsung's official website. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge stands out with its ultra-thin design and powerful specifications. While it makes some compromises, such as the absence of a telephoto lens and a smaller battery compared to its siblings, it offers a compelling package for those seeking a sleek and high-performance smartphone. Potential buyers should weigh these factors based on their personal preferences and usage patterns.