How Google Earns 2 Crore Per Minute on Free Services? Read Here!

Google provides various services like Google search, Operating system, YouTube and Google Drive for free but earning in crores. Here is how Google is earning money even by providing free services.

Google is a multinational company that offers unrestricted services like mobile operating systems, search engines, and Google Drive. According to reports, Google earns Rs 2 Crore per minute from users. Despite many of its free services, the company is able to earn crores per minute.

Google's operating system is popular among millions of users. Google has also developed its operating system for smartphones, intelligent watches, smart TVs, and tablets for free. Google earns millions per day through its advertising despite free services.

Advertising is the primary source of income displayed throughout its network. When users search for something on the Google search engine, advertisements often pop up that Google charges with a specific amount.

Ads are also displayed on its services, such as YouTube, the Google Play Store, and Google Maps.

For Google Maps, travel app companies pay a considerable amount for using navigation, which covers up to 30% of its revenue. Google provides various cloud services like Google Drive, which has a subscription for storage that costs money.

Even though Google has various free services, its revenue is generated through other paid services, mainly Advertising.

Also read: Filed ITR? Consequences of missing the deadline!