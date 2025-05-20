Apple iPhone 17 Air to Pro Max Leaks: Stunning Design, Killer Cameras, and a Few Red Flags

According to reports, Apple is launching the iPhone 17 Air, a brand-new model targeted at consumers who appreciate portability and style. According to leaks, the phone will be the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring only 5.5 mm in thickness and weighing about 145 grams.

However, a lower 2800mAh battery that could not satisfy power users is the price paid for this stylish design factor. We anticipate the phone to feature a 24MP selfie camera, a 48MP rear camera, and a 6.6-inch OLED 120Hz display.

Pro Models Get a Power Boost

It is anticipated that the new A19 Pro chip, which was constructed using a 3nm process, will power the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. It will have 12GB of RAM. According to reports, the gadgets would have a 48MP telephoto lens with a 3.5x magnification and a redesigned triple-camera setup.

Improved ergonomics, a rectangular camera island with a high-end metal shell, and better 120 Hz LTPO OLED screens are probably features of both Pro models. The lineup promises universal upgrades.

Display: 120 ProMotion OLED displays are available for all models, including base versions.

Front Camera: It's anticipated that the front cameras will be upgraded to 24MP.

Design: Standard versions will once again have aluminum frames, while luxury models will have a titanium-aluminum blend.

Connectivity: A specialized C1 modem chip and Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 may increase dependability and speed.

Combining cutting-edge hardware and futuristic design, the iPhone 17 series seems to be one of Apple's most ambitious attempts yet. However, given the Air model's smaller battery and high performance expectations, it remains unclear how users will respond to these choices.