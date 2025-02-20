Apple iPhone 16e Launched: Price Rs 52,000 in India, Orders Begin on February 21

Apple has officially launched the highly anticipated iPhone 16e, a new addition to the iPhone 16 series. Designed to deliver cutting-edge performance, the iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip and introduces Apple Intelligence, ensuring faster processing speeds and enhanced efficiency.

Advanced Camera System & Display

The iPhone 16e features a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system, enabling users to capture high-quality images with optical zoom capabilities via the integrated 2x telephoto camera. While it includes the customizable Action Button, it does not feature the new Camera Control available in other iPhone 16 models.

Boasting a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology, the device offers an immersive edge-to-edge experience, perfect for HDR videos, gaming, and reading crisp text.

Industry-First Apple C1 Cellular Modem & Improved Battery Life

The iPhone 16e is the first iPhone to feature Apple’s proprietary C1 cellular modem, promising improved connectivity and efficiency. It also delivers the best battery life ever seen in a 6.1-inch iPhone, lasting up to six hours longer than the iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than any generation of the iPhone SE.

Enhanced Satellite Features

Staying true to Apple’s commitment to safety, the iPhone 16e supports advanced satellite features, including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages via Satellite, and Find My via Satellite, ensuring connectivity even in remote areas.

Customizable Action Button & Storage Options

The Action Button allows users to access a variety of functions with a single press. Once customized in Settings, it can be used to quickly launch the camera or flashlight, switch between Ring and Silent modes, recognize music with Shazam, activate Voice Memos, Focus, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier, or run Shortcuts for additional functionalities.

Available in sleek matte black and white finishes, the iPhone 16e comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Pricing starts at $599 in the U.S. or $24.95 per month for 24 months.

Based on this rate, the starting price of the iPhone 16e would be approximately ₹52,070 in India.

Pre-Orders & Availability

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e begin on Friday, February 21, with official availability starting Friday, February 28.

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth reviews on Apple’s latest innovation!