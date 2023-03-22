Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from March 31, captains in the ten-team tournament will be naming their final playing elevens after the toss is done.

A report in ESPNCricinfo says in an internal note listing the various changes to playing conditions for the 2023 IPL, this move would allow franchises to pick their best playing elevens based on whether they end up batting or bowling, along with the appropriate impact player too.

"Currently the captains have to exchange the teams before the toss. This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player," the note was quoted as saying in the report.

Through this, the IPL is on the verge of becoming the second T20 franchise league after South Africa's SA20 in allowing teams to announce their playing elevens after the toss. In the SA20, whose inaugural season was held earlier this year in January-February, franchises wrote 13 names on the team sheets initially before announcing their final playing elevens after the toss was done.

The report added that other rules include: - over-rate penalty of only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for every over not completed in the allocated time. Unfair movement of the wicketkeeper or fielder will result in a dead ball and five penalty runs.

2023 IPL will begin with defending champions Gujarat Giants taking on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings on March 31 at the their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

