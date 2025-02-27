Teacher suspended after viral video abusing Bihar sparks outrage

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) A teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bihar's Jehanabad was suspended on Wednesday after her abusive remarks against the state went viral on social media.

Deepali, the alleged teacher, expressed anger over her posting in Jehanabad.

In her viral video, she said that she would accept any location in the country except Bihar.

She mentioned she preferred West Bengal, South Indian states, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, or Ladakh over Bihar.

Her derogatory comments against the state and its people sparked outrage.

The district administration of Jehanabad took swift action on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Central School Organisation, Patna, invoked Section 10 of the 1965 Central Civil Services Act to suspend her with immediate effect.

During her suspension, she has been directed to report to the Central School headquarters in Masrakh block of Saran district.

She has been also directed not to leave the headquarters without the school principal's permission.

The school principal of Jehanabad distanced himself from the controversy, calling it her personal matter.

Local residents and officials condemned the disrespectful remarks.

The incident caused a stir in the district, highlighting the consequences of social media misconduct.

Authorities emphasised the importance of professionalism and respect in public service roles.

The controversy surrounding a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher's derogatory remarks about Bihar has intensified, with political leaders demanding stricter action against her.

Earlier, Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary wrote to the Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya, urging strict action.

She posted on X, confirming that the teacher was suspended immediately and thanked the Central School administration for prompt action.

She called the teacher's language against Bihar condemnable.

Rahul Sharma, a former MLA, has taken a stronger stance. He has written to the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding that the teacher be removed permanently.

Sharma said, "These people are spreading distortions in society, which will negatively affect the future of our children. Strict action should be taken so that such individuals do not remain in teaching roles."

The incident has sparked outrage across Bihar, with many demanding stronger disciplinary measures beyond suspension.

The Bihar administration and Kendriya Vidyalaya officials are now under pressure to consider termination instead of a temporary suspension.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.