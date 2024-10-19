TDP's Kadapa city unit president injured in attack

Amaravati, Oct 19 (IANS) A leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on Saturday.

Sanapu Reddy Sivakonda Reddy, the president of TDP's Kadapa city unit was attacked by unidentified persons with sticks and iron rods.

Police said the TDP leader was attacked in Kadapa City early Saturday morning when he was on his way home on a scooter.

He sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the Government Hospital. He was declared ‘out of danger’.

Police rushed to the spot and pressed the clues team into action.

A police officer said a few youths had fled the scene on two-wheelers after attacking Sivakonda Reddy.

On hearing the victim's cries, locals rushed to help him.

The motive behind the attack and the identities of the assailants were unknown.

The police registered an attempt to murder case and took up further investigation. Special teams were formed to identify and nab the assailants.

Police teams were scanning CCTV footage around the scene of the attack and the junctions surrounding it.

TDP and its alliance partners demanded a thorough probe into the attack and immediate arrest of the culprits.

They expressed suspicion that it might be linked to individuals who opposed his political advancement.

TDP, BJP, and the JSP leaders rushed to the hospital and called on Sivakonda Reddy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.