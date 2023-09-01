TDP leader arrested for derogatory remarks against CM Jagan

Visakhapatnam, Sep 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday arrested senior TDP leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu at Visakhapatnam Airport on allegations of making abusive and derogatory comments against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers.



He was taken into custody after he landed at Visakhapatnam Airport by a flight from Hyderabad. A police team arrested him and shifted him to Krishna district.

The TDP leader and some others were booked by the police for making abusive and derogatory comments against the Chief Minister and ministers at a public meeting organised recently at Gannavaram in NTR district as part of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ padyatra.

On a complaint filed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Perni Nani, a case was registered against Ayyanna Patrudu under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A, 354 A1(4), 504, 505 (2) and 509.

This is not the first time that Ayyanna Patrudu has been arrested for making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister

Patrudu, a member of TDP politburo, was booked on the same charges in 2021 and 2022. In October last year, his son Vijay was booked by the CID for allegedly posting fake news against the chief minister’s wife Y. S. Bharathi.

In November last year, the former minister and his another son, Rajesh were arrested on allegations of alleged encroachment and forgery.

They had allegedly submitted a false document to the high court on demolition of his house by the municipal authorities in Narsipatnam.

