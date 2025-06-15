Taylor urges Australian selectors to recall Konstas for West Indies tour

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Mark Taylor has urged selectors to recall teenaged opener Sam Konstas for the upcoming series against the West Indies, starting on June 26. The development comes after Australia’s new top order failed to fire in the World Test Championship Final against South Africa and lost by five wickets at Lord’s.

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green couldn’t make substantial contributions, and with head coach Andrew McDonald hinting that a top-order reshuffle is on cards, especially with Steve Smith suffering a dislocated little finger, a return for Konstas is imminent.

"David Warner retired nearly two years ago now and we haven't really found a replacement for him. Although, they really haven't tried that hard either, to be totally honest with you. Travis Head moved up the order (in Sri Lanka), Konstas was left out having debuted at Melbourne with that swashbuckling 60 that he made.

"I think going to the West Indies, we've got to bring Konstas back in and I think he will play in a more orthodox fashion. He should be given an opportunity and the fact that Steve Smith won't play in that series makes it a little bit easier for the selectors," said Taylor on Nine's Wide World of Sports show on Sunday.

Konstas made 113 in his first two Tests against India, averaging 28.25 and enthralling everyone with a rollicking 60 off 65 balls on debut in the Boxing Day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But with Travis Head promoted to open the batting on the Sri Lanka tour, Konstas didn’t get a chance and was sent back home.

Taylor also believes that with Khawaja at the fag end of his playing career, a change of the guard in the Australian top-order is coming soon. "The other problem that Australia has is Usman Khawaja at the top of the order - he's not playing the quicks as well as I'd like him to be playing them."

"The last couple of years he has averaged 34, but if you take out the 200 he made in Sri Lanka on a low and slow pitch, he's averaged 25. We've got a problem with Marnus and obviously Uzzy at the top of the order, so we need to sort that out,” added Taylor.

He signed off by saying Australia has to get things right before the Ashes takes centrestage. "England will bring a very good quick bowling side and we've got to get that right. We've definitely got to get Konstas in, we've got to give him the opportunity."

"He will open the batting with Usman Khawaja - he's on notice too in my side, because people like (Nathan) McSweeney have got to get another opportunity at some stage. It's always a hard one when you get players towards the end of their careers. You want to see these guys finish on their terms, but you're in a national sporting team and you have got to pick your best side for today and also for the future."

