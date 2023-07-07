Tanzania is India's largest African partner in capacity building: Jaishankar

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that Tanzania is India’s largest African partner in training and capacity building.

During an interaction with the Indian community in Dar-es-Salaam on Thursday as part of his ongoing visit to Tanzania, Jaishankar stressed on the importance of Mission IT (India & Tanzania).

He highlighted the strong India-Africa connection, especially India's deep links with East Africa.

Jaishankar informed the audience that the heart of India and Tanzania ties is the solidarity of spirit and mutuality of interests.

He recognised that the Indian community is an expression, contributor and force of the relationship between the two nations.

Jaishankar explained how friendship between the two nations is making a difference in the lives of the average Tanzanian.

"Our water projects will benefit 8 million people in the country," Jaishankar said.

The Indian community had historically been a source of strength for the relationship. As our ties expand, so will their role, he added.

