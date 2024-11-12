Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for alliance with like-minded parties against DMK for 2026 polls

Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has advocated for an alliance of like-minded parties to challenge the DMK in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Soundararajan stated that regardless of ideological differences, parties with a shared goal should unite to defeat what she described as the “anti-people” DMK government led by M.K. Stalin.

When asked specifically about a potential alliance between the Tamil Nadu BJP and AIADMK, she clarified that the final decision rests with the BJP’s national leadership in consultation with the state unit.

However, she emphasised the importance of an alliance to unseat the DMK from power, stating, “It is not necessary that only parties with similar ideologies should form an alliance.”

Soundararajan argued that opposition parties in Tamil Nadu should focus on defeating the DMK, even if their ideologies differ.

“Parties opposing the DMK should not be fragmented,” she said, urging them to “forge a strong alliance and not leave space for the ‘Udhayasooriyan’ [Rising Sun, DMK’s symbol] to rise. If we are firm and together, we can stop them.”

Reports have indicated that several senior BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu are keen on reviving the alliance with the AIADMK, which stands in contrast to the stance of Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai, who is currently on study leave at Oxford University until November 28.

As Annamalai prepares to return, a faction within the Tamil Nadu BJP is pushing for his removal as state president.

Sources within the state unit revealed that several leaders have written to the national leadership, advocating for a new leader better positioned to forge an alliance.

These leaders argue that actor Vijay’s recent political entry through his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could affect the BJP’s prospects, making a robust alliance critical for future success.

Critics of Annamalai contend that his belief in the BJP’s ability to win Tamil Nadu on its own is unrealistic and reflects a lack of political experience. A senior leader of the BJP emphasised that alliances have been central to the BJP’s success, pointing to recent alliances with the TDP and JD-U at the national level.

He suggested that the same approach is needed in Tamil Nadu, where a coalition with the AIADMK, DMDK, and PMK could pose a formidable challenge to the DMK.

With Vijay viewing the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political rival, a renewed alliance with the AIADMK could significantly bolster the BJP’s position in the 2026 elections.

Annamalai, who left for the UK on August 28 for a three-month international relations course at Oxford, is expected to return on November 28.

