'Talibani practice', says Husain Dalwai on Siddhivinayak Temple's new dress code

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Maharasthra Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Thursday made a distasteful remark on the new dress code in the famed Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple and equated it with the ‘Talibani practice’. The remarks, bound to incite strong feelings and reactions, comes days after his controversial remarks on the Maha Kumbh received backlash from the devotees.

Husain Dalwai, speaking to IANS said that the new dress code at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple was uncalled for and this looks more like a ‘step towards Talibani rule.’

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust on Thursday issued a notice asking the devotees to wear decent clothing, Indian attire to be in particular and barred those wearing short skirts, jeans, or revealing clothes. It stated that those who fail to comply will be denied entry. The temple administration maintains that the rule has been introduced to preserve decorum and respect at the city's most revered temple.

Dalwai, however, dismissed the imposition of a dress code as unnecessary and questioned why attire was being policed.

"People visit the temple with faith; what is the point of deciding who wears what? It seems like a Talibani rule that is slowly being adopted here," he told IANS.

He further argued that temple-goers already dress appropriately, making such restrictions redundant.

"Whoever goes to a temple, they dress accordingly. What is there to impose? How do saints and seers dress? Is the government fine with how they dress?" he questioned.

Expressing concern over gender-specific rules, he remarked, "Why are they only focused on what women wear? Why are these rules always imposed on women? Why are they always suppressed? This Taliban rule is not acceptable."

The temple trust brought in the new dress, apparently after receiving complaints about inappropriate dressing by some visitors. Signboards will be placed at the entrance, and awareness will be spread through social media and news platforms to inform visitors about the guidelines.

Dalwai also took a swipe at Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's recent letter to Education Minister Dada Bhuse, in which he demanded a ban on burqas during the 10th and 12th board exams.

"The women are progressing, they are moving forward. But some people always try to hold them back, whether they are Hindu or Muslim," he said.

He added that societal change takes time and that forcing decisions on women is not the way forward.

"If a woman wears a burqa today, maybe in the future, she will decide not to. Maybe her daughter will choose differently. Saudi Arabia has already embraced change, and we will do so soon."

