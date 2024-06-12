Taliban courts deliver punishments for sodomy, 'moral corruption'

Islamabad, June 12 (IANS/DPA) The Taliban's Supreme Court said on Wednesday that three convicts have been separately punished in two Afghan provinces for allegedly committing sodomy and "moral corruption".

A convict in Zurmat district of Paktia province was sentenced to one year in prison and whipped 36 times for committing moral corruption. The specific nature of the crime was not disclosed.

Another two convicts were publicly punished in the Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul for sodomy. One received a one-year sentence and 21 whips, while the other received six months and 31 whips.

In a separate development from Paktika province, a murder case in Mata Khan district was resolved through mediation by local officials, tribal elders, and religious scholars, resulting in forgiveness from the victim's family, according to the Supreme Court.

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has seen the reintroduction of corporal punishment, including executions and whipping, for crimes such as murder, robbery and adultery.

The United Nations has criticised the Taliban's use of corporal punishment, saying it violates the UN Convention against Torture, and has called for an end to the practice.

The Taliban authorities have rejected the criticism, saying this form of punishment is in line with the country's law and necessary to ensure security and safety for the public.

