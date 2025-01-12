Take risks, push boundaries: PM Modi cautions youth against comfort zone

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Indian youth on Sunday to step out of their comfort zones and embrace risks to achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on the occasion of National Youth Day, PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation's future.

The Prime Minister emphasised the economic growth trajectory, noting, "We are rapidly moving toward a $5 trillion economy. Once we achieve this, the scale of development will be extraordinary, and the expansion of facilities will be immense. But India will not stop here. By the end of the next decade, we will surpass the $10 trillion economy mark."

He warned against complacency, urging the youth to step out of their comfort zones.

"We must avoid getting used to our comfort zone. Comfort zones can be dangerous. Progress requires taking risks and pushing boundaries. The youth participating in this dialogue have already demonstrated this by stepping out of their comfort zones to be here. This life mantra will take you to new heights of success," PM Modi said.

"Many of the world's largest companies are being run by Indian youth. The entire world admires the potential of Indian youth. We have a 25-year golden period, an Amrit Kaal, and I am fully confident that India's Yuva Shakti will make India a developed nation," he said.

He praised the achievements of the younger generation over the past decade, stating, "In just 10 years, you have propelled India to become one of the top three startup ecosystems globally, advanced India in the manufacturing sector, popularised the Digital India initiative worldwide, and made significant strides in sports. If India's youth can make the impossible possible, they will undoubtedly make Viksit Bharat a reality."

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering youth, emphasising efforts to expand educational infrastructure.

"Every week, a new university is being established in India. Every day, a new ITI is being set up. Every third day, a new Atal Tinkering Lab is being opened. Additionally, two new colleges are being established daily. Today, there are 23 IITs in the country. In just one decade, the number of IIITs has increased from nine to 25, while the number of IIMs has risen from 13 to 21. The number of AIIMS has tripled, and medical colleges have nearly doubled," he said.

He also pointed to the growing global recognition of India's educational institutions.

"Until 2014, only nine Indian higher education institutions were in the QS rankings. Today, this number has risen to 46. The strength of India's educational institutions forms a critical foundation for a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister said.

Outlining ambitious targets for the nation, PM Modi stated, "We must set new goals every day and achieve them. The day is not far when India will become the third-largest economy in the world. Over the last decade, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. At this pace, the day is not far when India will eradicate poverty entirely."

He added that India has set a target of generating 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of the decade, achieving net-zero carbon emissions for railways by 2030, and establishing a space station by 2035. "We are also working towards organising the Olympics in the next decade. India is advancing rapidly as a space power and is on track to meet these milestones," he said.

PM Modi also expressed confidence in the Indian youth, stating that they are collectively charting the roadmap for India's future over the next 25 years and will achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

On the occasion of National Youth Day, celebrated to honour Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, PM Modi said, "Swami Vivekananda had immense trust in the youth of the nation. He believed in the new generation, and I share the same unwavering belief in today's youth. If Swami Vivekananda were with us today, he would be inspired by the serious efforts of our youth, filling India with renewed trust and dreams."

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the venue, saying, "In this very Bharat Mandapam, world leaders gathered to discuss global development. Today, my young leaders are shaping the roadmap for India's next 25 years."

Mentioning that India is one of the youngest nations in the world, PM Modi reiterated his call to bring one lakh young people into politics, envisioning it as a medium to implement transformative ideas.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited an exhibition where 3,000 young leaders showcased their innovative contributions, aligning their efforts with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat 2047."

The exhibits highlighted advancements in digital technologies, virtual innovations, and sustainable development goals, reflecting a collective aim for a strong, healthy, and prosperous India.

The event marked a historic convergence of youth leadership and innovation, reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering a future-ready generation.

