Take necessary precautions for safety of civilians: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) In light of the escalating tension along the India-Pakistan border, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday directed police and administrative officials to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of civilians in the border districts.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence on Thursday evening, Sharma emphasised that national security must be the top priority and that every possible step should be taken to maintain law and order.

The Chief Minister ordered the cancellation of leave for all state government personnel, instructing them to remain at their respective headquarters.

He said adequate human resources must be made available in sensitive areas to ensure that emergency services remain uninterrupted and that citizens receive immediate assistance when needed.

Acknowledging Rajasthan's strategic position on the Pakistan border, Sharma called for strict adherence to blackout drills and emphasised zero tolerance for negligence.

He also directed the deployment of SDRF units to the affected border regions and approved additional emergency funds, Rs 5 crore each for Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer, and Rs 2.5 crore for Phalodi, Jodhpur, and Hanumangarh, to strengthen district preparedness with necessary equipment and services.

Further instructions included immediate filling of vacancies in essential services such as food supply, medical care, electricity, water, policing, and administration in the border districts.

The Chief Minister also called for the deployment of additional companies from the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and Home Guard, along with bolstered fire brigade and ambulance services.

He stressed that hospitals must be well-stocked with medicines and that blood banks should be fully equipped to handle emergencies.

Chief Minister Sharma is personally monitoring the situation, maintaining regular communication with the district collectors, superintendents of police, and range IGs in all border areas.

He urged them to work in close coordination with the Indian Army and central agencies to maintain peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police U.R. Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, Director General of Intelligence Sanjay Agarwal, and ADG Law and Order Vishal Bansal, who reviewed the state's overall preparedness in view of the ongoing crisis.

