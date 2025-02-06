Take up illegal immigrant issue with Trump: AAP MP urges PM Modi

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (IANS) Demanding action against unauthorised immigration agents who exploit innocent individuals by sending them abroad without valid visas or work permits, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Thursday requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up their issue with US President Donald Trump.

Sahney said as per media reports there are around 7.25 lakh illegal Indian immigrants in the US, with 17,940 facing final removal orders.

“With the arrival of the first batch of 104 deported Indian youth on Wednesday, it is deeply concerning that lakhs of Indian national’s future is in darksome,” he said.

Sahney condemned the inhumane treatment of deported Indian youth. He said they could have been sent back via regular commercial flights, ensuring their dignity and basic human rights.

Emphasising that even during hostilities, deportations follow the Geneva Convention's dignity standards, Sahney demanded strict action against unauthorised immigration agents.

“All Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) should identify and take immediate legal action against these fraudulent agents,” he said.

Sahney emphasised the need for rehabilitation and employment for returning youth, highlighting that many had sold their land and paid hefty sums to agents in search of a better future.

Stressing the importance of support, he pledged to provide free skill training and counselling through his Skill Centres of Excellence, helping them secure meaningful jobs.

“I am committed to ensuring these returnees are equipped with skills and employment avenues to rebuild their lives,” Sahney added.

Another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang termed the act as “unfortunate” and criticised the manner in which the individuals were treated.

“The way they were handcuffed and deported as if they were hardcore criminals, is extremely sad and condemnable. Immigration is a global phenomenon, and people often migrate in search of better opportunities. Treating them like criminals not only tarnishes the image of our country but also leaves these individuals humiliated,” he said.

He added AAP has sought a reply from the Union government in Parliament and demanded action to address the concerns of the affected individuals.

