Taiwan's new president congratulates PM Modi, looks forward to enhancing 'fast-growing' partnership

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Taiwan's new president Lai Ching-te on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA's victory in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing Taiwan-India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology and other sectors to contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," he posted on X.

Chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan's new president last month. He took over the Presidency from Tsai Ing-wen, under whose leadership he served as vice president for four years.

The Indian Government's policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent - it facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges.

In April, Tsai Ing-wen thanked PM Modi for extending support as the island was hit by a massive 7.4 earthquake.

"We are deeply grateful for your kind words and support, Narendra Modi, at this challenging time. Your solidarity means a great deal to the people of Taiwan as we all work toward a swift recovery," the outgoing President posted on X.

