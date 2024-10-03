Tabraiz Shamsi opts out of South Africa national contract with immediate effect

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) South Africa men’s left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has decided to opt out of his national contract with immediate effect. Since his international debut in 2016, Shamsi has taken 167 wickets across all formats for South Africa.

In a joint statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the move will allow Shamsi, 34, greater flexibility to participate in various leagues around the world while maintaining his availability to represent South Africa across both white-ball formats.

"I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible.

"This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the Proteas in any way and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country.

"The Titans are also fully supportive of my decision, and I will be a part of the Titans squad whenever I am available. I would like to thank Enoch Nkwe, Rob Walter and Dr Jacques Faul for their advice, support and open communication through this process," said Shamsi in the statement.

Shamsi’s move comes after New Zealand players like Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Finn Allen opted out of their central contracts for the 2024/25 season. CSA said it respects Shamsi’s decision and remains confident in his continued dedication to South African cricket via international appearances and for his domestic side Titans.

"Shamo is a key member of our white-ball squads, and while we respect his decision, we are pleased that he remains committed to representing South Africa. We sincerely appreciate his honesty and openness on the matter, which is integral and what we want from our players," concluded Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

