T20 World Cup: South Africa reach final with 9-wicket victory over Afghanistan

Port of Spain (Trinidad), June 27 (IANS) South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9-wicket to reach the final of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, batting first on the tricky surface Afghanistan struggled to put runs on the board and were reduced to 56 for 10 in 11.5 overs. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi picked 3-fers each as Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje picked two wickets.

The chase was led by by Reeza Hendricks, who played an innings of 29 off 25 deliveries and was well supported by skipper Aiden Markram, who scored 23 runs as the Proteas men chase down the total in 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket to enter the maiden ICC final.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 56 all out in 11.5 overs (Azmatullah Omarzai 10, Rashid Khan 8; Tabraiz Shamsi 3-6, Marci Jansen 3-16) lost to South Africa 60 for 1 in 8.5 overs (Reeza Hendricks 29 not out, Aiden Markram 23 not out; Fazalhaq Farooqi 1-11) by nine wickets.

