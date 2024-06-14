T20 World Cup: Shubman, Avesh likely to return home after Canada match

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Indian team travelling reserves Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan will return from the ongoing T20 World Cup home after the match against Canada, according to report.

The duo travelled to Florida with the rest of the team as backups in case of any adversity. Gill and Avesh were part of the four-member travelling reserves along with Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed.

It has been learnt that both Gill and Avesh's travels were only up to the US leg unless there were unexpected injuries to the players, according to Cricbuzz report.

Rohit Sharma-led side cruised to the Super Eight stage of the tournament after winning three consecutive matches in the group stage. In their last game of the US leg, India will take on Canada in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday.

India outclassed Ireland, Pakistan and the USA to stay at the top of Group A in the tournament so far. The inclement weather conditions in Florida might play spoilsport to India's winning momentum as the side gears for the Caribbean leg of the tournament.

As per the report, Rinku and Khaleel will stay with the squad and travel to Bridgetown, Barbados, where India play their first Super Eight game on June 20. The other two Super Eight games are in Antigua on June 22 and in St Lucia on June 24.

