T20 World Cup: Really grateful towards support from fans, says Nepal captain Paudel

Kingstown, June 17 (IANS) After their run in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup ended with a 21-run defeat to Bangladesh, Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said he was really grateful to the overwhelming support from the fans towards the side wherever they played their matches.

In the tournament, Nepal’s passionate fans turned out in great numbers to support their side in Dallas, Lauderhill and St Vincent, highlighting that cricket is fast gaining a religion-like status in the country.

“Talking about our fans, we all are very grateful towards them. Especially I saw the video where they were crying (after) the match against South Africa where we lost. So, I think they are very passionate and loving.”

“So, I think in the coming future we'll do our best and give them the gift which I think we missed in this tournament. Especially as a captain, I feel a little disappointed and I believe that they are also disappointed with these losses, especially against South Africa. So, I just want to say thank you for your support,” said Paudel in the post-match press conference.

With Nepal showing glimpses of brilliance in their Group D matches, Paudel felt his team had it in them to challenge the best teams consistently in international cricket. “There are a lot of positives to take, especially the way we played in Asia Cup and now in World Cup against good teams.”

“So I think the sense of belonging here is there in the team. And as a player, everyone knows their role. And just, I think everything is planned and you need to execute the plans. We believe we'll do better in the future.”

“There are a lot of positives to take away, especially the way we bowled throughout the tournament. As a team, there's a lot of potential. If you back this team and play good cricket with good teams, especially Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and everyone. So regularly, if you play with them, I think there will be improvement in us,” he elaborated.

Paudel signed off by saying Nepal has to make advancements as a batting unit, especially after being bowled out for 85 in the pursuit of chasing 107 against Bangladesh and being unable to chase down 115 against South Africa.

“As a batting unit, we didn't step up. Especially I think Bangladesh bowled really well and I think as a batting unit we batted really poor. There's no shame to accept that and as top-order batsmen, we could have taken that responsibility and scored that 107 runs. I think as a batting unit we failed.”

“We could have done better and if we get experience like this against top teams, I think in the coming future we can, we'll improve. I think from here only improvement is left I think as a batting unit and we need to step up, especially when you're playing for Nepal and you're a top-order batsman. We need to take that responsibility and bat all the 20 overs.”

