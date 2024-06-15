T20 World Cup: ‘Qudrat Ka Inteqam’ trends as Pakistan knocked out of Super Eight

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) After the match between co-host USA and Ireland got washed out due to unrelenting rain in a Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The Pakistani cricket community, which had been holding its breath and desperately hoping for an Irish victory, was left in despair. The phrase "Qudrat ka Inteqam," or "Nature's Revenge," quickly became a trending topic on social media. Memes and jokes proliferated, capturing the collective disappointment of fans who saw their hopes dashed by the rain-soaked outfield.

A user on the social media ‘X’ wrote, "Bye Bye Pakistan.” The other user wrote ‘Qudrat Ka Inteqam hai Pakistan ke lie.’

A Pakistani user showing disappointment on ‘X’ wrote, “Pakistan are eliminated from the group stage of T20 World Cup 2024. Our group had USA, Canada, Ireland & India in it but we couldn't qualify.”

The tournament had begun with high hopes for Pakistan, but their campaign was marked by missed opportunities and unfulfilled potential. In their opening match against the USA, played in Dallas, Pakistan faced an unexpected challenge from the tournament co-hosts. Despite being newcomers to the T20 World Cup, the American team showcased remarkable tenacity. The game culminated in a Super Over, where Pakistan's key players faltered, allowing the USA to snatch a thrilling victory. The shock of this defeat lingered, casting a shadow over Pakistan's subsequent matches.

As the team travelled to New York to face arch-rivals India, the pressure was immense. Pakistan's bowlers, led by the fiery Naseem Shah, delivered a commendable performance, restricting India to a modest total of 119 runs. However, their batsmen struggled under the lights of the iconic venue. Jasprit Bumrah's lethal spell dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup, leading to a narrow 6-run defeat. This loss significantly dented their hopes of advancing to the Super 8s, leaving them with just two points from their first three matches.

With India already securing a spot in the next round with six points, and the USA closely following with five, Pakistan's chances hinged on the outcome of the match between the USA and Ireland. A victory for Ireland would have kept Pakistan's hopes alive. But as the rain poured down in Florida, those hopes were washed away. The abandonment of the match ensured that both teams received a point, propelling the USA to the Super 8s with an impressive five points, while Pakistan was left with an insurmountable gap to close.

Facing Ireland in their final group game became a mere formality for Pakistan. Even a victory would only bring them to four points, insufficient to surpass the USA or India. The realisation of their early exit was a bitter pill to swallow for the fans, who had envisioned a more successful campaign.

