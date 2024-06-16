T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan can't go any lower than this,' says Imad Wasim after early exit

Lauderhill (USA), June 16 (IANS) After being ousted from the T20 World Cup, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim believes it is the lowest point for the team as they failed to secure a Super Eight spot for the third time in the tournament history.

Pakistan opened their campaign with a Super Over upset against co-hosts USA before facing a close six-run loss against arch-rivals India. However, they defeated Canada by seven wickets but it was too late for Babar and Co. to make their case for the second round. In the last group stage fixture, Pakistan will take on Ireland in Florida on Sunday.

"Yes, this is the lowest point. You can't go any lower than this. That's the fact. I know we're out of the tournament and it's hard for the players but at the end this is an international game, a World Cup game so we won't take anything lightly," Imad said in a pre-match press conference.

Pakistan will not leave any stone unturned in the match against Ireland despite it being a dead rubber. "We will go out there and play for the country and play for the pride of our country which we already did but unfortunately the results we can't control it. Yeah, but we go out there and play like it's a World Cup game," the all-rounder added.

Imad refrained from blaming individuals for their losses and called it a collective team responsibility. "We have given away two games by ourselves. We have given away the match by ourselves not because of an individual, but collectively, because of team effort, we gave away the match by ourselves.

"There is no excuse for that. Losing to USA, well, losing is a part of the game, but we shouldn't have lost to USA. Even against India - we had that game in our hands and we shouldn't have lost. So, there is no excuse for anything. We are losing matches collectively," he said.

"And I will tell you again that we never lose a match because of one or two individuals. Matches are lost because of the whole team. Whether someone does it well or not, that's why it's called team sport. If it was an individual, anyone can blame anyone and everything can be taken out of the rest. But you have to sit and think where mistakes are happening, how are they happening, why are they happening and you have to sort it out.

"After the match against Ireland - we will sit down and talk and then decide. I don't do anything secretly. I told everyone when retired last time - If something happens, I will come and tell everyone," Imad added.

He further acknowledged the disappointment of his teammates and countrymen on their lacklustre performance and said the team needs to revisit its white-ball strategy.

"When you fall, how do you get up and approach the world? And how do you react? That is what we have to see now. It is a very sad thing. But, who knows, it could be a big thing for Pakistan cricket. Revamp it, revisit it and play it the way white ball cricket should be played.

"So, me personally and our team, including me, are very disappointed and sad. And the whole public is sad that we didn't perform well and we are to blame for it. But I would also like to say that we are human beings, we can make mistakes and we are also saddened by these things," Imad said.

