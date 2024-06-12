T20 World Cup: Monank Patel out with injury as unchanged India elect to bowl against USA

New York, June 12 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bowl first against the USA in a Group A match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. The USA captain Monank Patel is out due to a left shoulder injury and the host will be led by Aaron Jones.

Shayan Jahangir replaces Patel while Shadley van Schalkwyk replaces Noshtush Kenjige as India remain unchanged.

Both the teams are coming after a win and the one which will win Wednesday’s game will qualify for the Super Eight stage from Group A.

India captain Rohit Sharma said, “We will bowl first. It has played better in the last two games, but you need to assess the conditions quickly and then let the game take over. It's all about constantly getting better and keeping the momentum going. It's important to do the right things. That was a great game to play, we didn't have enough runs on the board, but the bowlers came to the party and won the game for us. We're playing the same team.”

USA captain Aaron Jones said, “We would have bowled first as well, there's some help for the bowlers early. He's (Monank Patel) having a niggle and should be back quickly. It should be a good game and we're looking to play well. The camp is very positive, just looking to play some good cricket. Shayan Jahangir replaces Monank and Shadley is in for Nosthush.”

Playing XIs:

United States: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

-- IANS

hs/bsk/

