T20 World Cup: Imad Wasim out of Pakistan’s opener against USA, to be fit for India clash

Dallas (USA), June 5 (IANS) Pakistan will be without left-arm spin all-rounder Imad Wasim for their opening match against Group A opponents and co-hosts USA in the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Thursday due to a side strain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Imad, who came out of international retirement to play in the showpiece event, has been advised rest by its medical team and is expected to be available for selection for the match against India in New York on June 9.

Ahead of the fourth T20I against England late last month, Imad had experienced discomfort in his right rib cage while batting in the nets and consequently missed the match. Captain Babar Azam said to reporters that his team won’t be taking the USA lightly, a side that beat Bangladesh 2-1 in Houston and defeated Canada by chasing down 195 in the tournament opener.

“We will follow the horses-for-courses policy in team selections as the conditions in the USA will be new and a couple of opponents we have not played before. In modern-day cricket, the concept and importance of floating players has become more critical than ever before and our players are aware of this as well as their roles and responsibilities.”

“It will be a proud moment and a big occasion for the USA when they play a former champion on Thursday. After beating Bangladesh 2-1 and then Canada in the tournament opener, they have demonstrated they deserve to be here, which is excellent news for cricket promotion and development in the region. We will give them the respect they deserve without being complacent,” he said.

Pakistan won the 2009 T20 World Cup in England and were runners-up in 2007 and 2022 editions, apart from entering the semifinals in 2010, 2012, and 2021 tournaments. Azam was making a name for himself in age-group cricket as a 14-year-old when he witnessed the Younis Khan-led side lift the silverware at Lord’s in 2009.

Azam now wishes to get Pakistan their second T20 World Cup silverware through the ongoing tournament in the USA and the West Indies. “I still remember Pakistan’s 2009 victory at Lord’s and Younis Khan lifting the trophy in front of the Pavilion. It was an event that further motivated and inspired me to follow in the footsteps of stars of the 2009 side and before.”

“And then, to be a member of the side in 2017 (winning the Champions Trophy) and feel the same sense of achievement and pride is something I still relish. It is now my career objective and target to win the T20 World Cup, relive those memories, and present the title to the passionate people of Pakistan, who have always stood behind us like a rock in good and not-so-very-good days.”

“I, like all my teammates, am extremely confident going into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. It is time for the big one and I know each and every member of the side is anxiously waiting to start so that they can play their part and contribute to a strong and successful campaign.”

“We have and we will continue to work hard, try to give our absolute best each time we step onto the field, and hope our preparations and commitments will support us in this journey. All 20 teams are here believing they can win the tournament. As such, it is going to be an exciting but extremely challenging and testing tournament, and that’s the beauty of world championships,” he added.

After facing the USA and India, Pakistan will take on Canada in New York on June 11, before playing their final league match against Ireland on June 16 in Florida. If Pakistan qualify for the Super-Eight stage, they will play their matches in Antigua and Barbados from June 19 to 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.