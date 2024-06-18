T20 World Cup: Ferguson most economical as New Zealand thrash PNG by 7 wickets

Tarouba (Trinidad), June 18 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled the most economical spell of 4-4-0-3 in T20I history against Papua New Guinea as the Black Caps wrapped up their campaign with a seven-wicket victory in ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Monday.

Ferguson bowled all maiden overs in his four-over spell -- the first time in the history of T20I cricket. This is also the first time in the history of T20 cricket that a bowler had bowled 24 successive dot balls in a match.

With Ferguson, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, taking three wickets and Trent Boult (2-14), Tim Southee (2-11) and Ish Sodhi (2-29) claimed a double each as PNG were bowled out for a paltry 78 in 19.4 overs in the Group C clash.

Charles Amini was the top scorer for PNG with 17 runs while Norman Vanua (14) and Sese Bau (12) were the only other batters to reach double figures as the Black Caps bowlers dominated the day.

In reply, Devon Conway scored 35 off 32 balls as New Zealand reached 79/3 in 12.2 overs to secure a seven-wicket victory with 46 balls to spare.

Kane Williamson was unbeaten on 18 (17 balls) while Daryl Mitchell was not out with 19 off 12 balls, studded with three fours as New Zealand romped to victory in the penultimate match in the league stage in T20 World Cup 2024.

Conway, who struck two boundaries and three sixes, and skipper Williamson steadied the ship for New Zealand after Finn Allen (0) and Rachin Ravindra (6) were dismissed early. They added 34 runs for the third wicket that propelled New Zealand towards victory.

With this win, the Black Caps ended their T20 World Cup engagements with four points from two wins and two defeats as they failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage. PNG ended with zero points after losing all four matches.

Brief scores:

Papua New Guinea 78 all out in 19.4 overs (Charles Amini 17; Lockie Ferguson 3-0, Tim Southee 2-11, Trent Boult 2-14) lost to New Zealand 79/3 in 12.2 overs (Devon Conway 35; Kabua Morea 2-4) by seven wickets.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.