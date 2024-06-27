T20 World Cup: 'England have prepared well for Kohli', says head coach Mott ahead of semis

Georgetown (Guyana), June 27 (IANS) As the defending champions England are ready to face India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday, head coach Matthew Mott is wary of the threat posed by Virat Kohli and said his team is well-prepared for the talismanic batter.

Kohli has found it tough in this tournament, managing just 66 runs from six innings, with the highest score of 37. Nevertheless, Mott expects the right-hander to rise to the occasion in the semifinal, highlighting the 35-year-old's knack for delivering his best in crucial matches.

"Virat has proven his class over a very long period of time and he is one of the players we've prepared well for. We know how he can play; we know how destructive he can be and we also know his game smarts. If the game demands an innings of a different nature, he's got that skill," Mott was quoted by ICC.

"So, he's definitely a key player for them and like we've said throughout this tournament what's happened throughout this tournament means nothing tomorrow when we face off against each other - big players step up in the big moments We're hoping our players do that but you can expect him to do exactly the same," he added.

The clash in Guyana will be a rematch of the 2022 semifinal between England and India, where the English side cruised to a 10-wicket triumph at the Adelaide Oval.

The conditions in the Caribbean will be vastly different from two years ago. Mott believes that the team that adapts to these new conditions more quickly will come out on top.

"I don't think anyone starts at an advantage or disadvantage in a semi-final. I think it's who adapts (to the conditions) the quickest. I think you can come in with preconceived ideas, but our mantra has always been playing what's in front of us," said Mott.

"I've arrived today, there's no wind today, but we can expect that there will be some wind. And probably the key advantage for us is having someone like (former West Indies all-rounder) Kieron Pollard in our camp, whose intel on all the islands and what we can expect has been invaluable. He's got a great presence within our group and the way he goes about it," he concluded.

