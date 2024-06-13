T20 World Cup: 'Bowl good yorkers', Arshdeep reveals Bumrah's advice after stunning show vs USA

New York, June 13 (IANS) After claiming a career best figures of T20Is in India's win over USA in T20 World Cup group A match, fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh revealed pace-spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's advice of "backing an execution and bowling good yorkers to surprise batters" following his stunning show.

Arshdeep, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', returned with the best figures of 4-9 in four overs as India wrapped a nervy seven-wicket win over USA to seal a Super berth.

The left-arm struck twice in his first over of the match to dismiss Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous and then returned to attack in the 15th over to pick up the key wicket of Nitish Kumar as USA were restrcited to 110/8 in 20 overs.

"That's the talk in the dressing room as well. Don't give easy balls to score on because our batsmen are also facing the difficulties to score runs. So the plan was to hit the hard lengths and see where the wicket helps," he said on Disney+ Hotstar.

"In conditions like this, you can use the wicket more and after the first game, Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) also told me you can back your execution as well. When you bowl good yorkers, you can try that as well to surprise the batter and use the wicket as well," he added.

Further speaking about his performance against USA, Arshdeep said, "Very, very happy with the performance and in the last two games I gave away a little more runs so wasn't very happy with that. But yes, the team always shows belief in me and keeps backing me so I had to leave it for them."

"The wicket is very inducive to fast bowlers and it's helping us get some seam movement. So the plan was simple, just pitch it in the wickets and let the ball do the talking and it was moving well," he concluded.

