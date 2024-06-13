T20 World Cup: 'Arshdeep over Siraj', Kumble's pick if India opt for 2 specialist seamers

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Former India spinner Anil Kumble said he would pick Arshdeep Singh over Mohammed Siraj if the Rohit Sharma-led side opts for two specialist seamers going forward in the T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep claimed his career-best T20I figures of 4-9 in India's seven-wicket win over the hosts USA and secured a berth in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. In the match against Pakistan, the left-arm pacer bowled a fantastic final over, picking up a wicket of Imad Wasim, as they ultimately fell seven runs short in pursuit of a 120-run target.

"I think the way he bowled that last over against Pakistan, and also the way he can bowl in different areas in the T20 game, I think certainly puts him ahead of Mohamed Siraj. If at all India takes that option of going with just the two seamers and Hardik Pandya," Kumble said on ESPNCricinfo.

"So yes, in that sense, plus he also gives you an extra variety with his left arm pace. So overall, he must be happy. And like Varun mentioned, he'll be happy with the confidence that he's got from this game," he added.

Arshdeep's performance might secure his spot even as India reshuffle their bowling unit for the Super 8, but he or Siraj is likely to be replaced by a third spinner in the Caribbean.

In the match against the USA, Arshdeep struck twice in his first over of the game to dismiss Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous and then returned to attack in the 15th over to pick up the key wicket of Nitish Kumar as the USA were restricted to 110/8 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, former India seamer Varun Aaron praised the performance of Arshdeep in the match against the USA and said, "He is been getting the ball to shape back really effortlessly and at regular intervals, which we didn't see that much in the IPL.

"It's really important that he takes a lot of confidence from this game into the other games, especially the Super 8s. And especially these games are more about execution, and he executed really well today."

