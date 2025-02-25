Syria's new govt holding national dialogue conference to help define political future

Damascus, Feb 25 (IANS) Syria's National Dialogue Conference officially opened on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, as the country navigates its political transition following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's rule in December 2024.

The event, organised by a preparatory committee under the leadership of Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, aims to define the country's future political course, addressing key issues such as drafting a new constitution, economic recovery, transitional justice, and institutional reform.

In his opening remarks, al-Sharaa said the conference takes place during a critical phase of the country's rebuilding after years of destruction, urging unity in restoring national sovereignty and stability.

"Syria is indivisible; it is a single, unified entity," al-Sharaa declared, adding that monopolizing arms under state control is not a luxury but a necessity to preserve national security. He also stressed the importance of social peace as a collective responsibility and highlighted Syria's legacy of coexistence as a model for the world.

The conference followed weeks of consultations across Syria's provinces that gathered input from approximately 4,000 people to ensure broad representation.

Participation estimates have varied, with figures ranging between 400 and over 1,000.

Notably, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Assad loyalists were excluded unless they agreed to disarm and align with the new authorities. This exclusion has drawn criticism over the conference's inclusivity.

For some attendees, the conference marks a historic opportunity for a new Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This is a day when Syrians decide the fate of their new country," said Huda al-Atassi, a member of the preparatory committee, as discussions began.

Others, however, remain doubtful about whether the gathering will lead to tangible results.

Dalia Dalati, a displaced Aleppan, expressed concerns that the discussions might not address Syria's immediate economic and security struggles.

The conference is expected to conclude later today with non-binding recommendations, which will serve as guidance for Syria's transitional leadership.

The government has pledged to use these discussions to form a new governing framework by March 1.

Foreign powers, including the European Union and the United States, are closely monitoring the process, with potential implications for lifting sanctions depending on how inclusive the transition proves to be.

While the conference signals a shift in Syria's political landscape, its long-term impact remains uncertain, with deep-seated divisions still posing challenges to national reconciliation.

