Syria's interim leadership announces new 'transitional government'

Beirut, March 30 (IANS) Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has announced the formation of a "transitional government" in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

The announcement, initially scheduled for earlier this month, comes amid international calls for an inclusive Syrian transition following recent sectarian bloodshed, as the country's new leaders seek to reunite and rebuild Syria and its institutions after overthrowing former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8 which brought an end to 14 years of civil war.

The new Cabinet retains key figures from the interim leadership, Xinhua news agency reported.

Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, previously interim chief of foreign affairs authority, was appointed Foreign Minister, while former Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab was named Interior Minister. Marhaf Abu Qusra, who oversaw defence affairs in the interim administration, will serve as Defence Minister.

The government also introduced several structural changes, including the creation of a Ministry of emergency and disasters to address natural and humanitarian crises, as well as a dedicated Ministry of youth and sports.

Veteran opposition figure Hind Kabawat, a member of Syria's Christian minority and longtime Assad opponent, was named social affairs and labour minister, the first woman to be appointed by Sharaa.

The leader of the White Helmets, the Syrian rescuers who worked in rebel-held areas, Raed al-Saleh, was appointed Minister of emergency situations and disasters.

The Islamist-led authorities who now dominate Syria have vowed to protect minorities, especially after fighting earlier this month between gunmen from Assad's Alawite community and militia linked to the Sunni rebel forces that overthrew him led to civilian massacres.

In December, a caretaker government headed by Mohammad al-Bashir was appointed to steer the country until a new Cabinet was formed, an announcement initially scheduled for March 1.

In late January, al-Sharaa, leader of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded Assad's overthrow, was appointed interim President.

Former Syrian President Assad's government collapsed on December 8, 2024, following a 12-day offensive spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied militant groups.

Since Assad's ouster, HTS commander al-Sharaa has led interim authorities, seeking to establish a new political framework for the country.

This month, Sharaa signed into force a constitutional declaration regulating the country's transitional period, set for five years.

Some experts and rights groups have warned that it concentrates power in Sharaa's hands and fails to include enough protection for minorities.

