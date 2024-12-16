Syria's HTS leader meets UN envoy on national political transition

Damascus, Dec 16 (IANS) Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader, Ahmad al-Shara, held a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Damascus to discuss the political transition in the country, according to a statement released by local al-Watan Online news outlet.

Al-Shara, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, said that UN Security Council Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015 concerning Syria's political transition, now requires an update to reflect the current realities in the country, urging a "fresh approach" that aligns with Syria's new leadership and evolving circumstances, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, al-Shara underlined the importance of "swift and effective" cooperation to address Syrian citizens' needs, restore the country's territorial unity, and pave the way for reconstruction and economic development.

He also stressed the need for "careful, deliberate steps" in rehabilitating state institutions to ensure the forming of a "strong and efficient" governance system.

The HTS leader pledged to create a safe environment for the return of refugees, adding that the measures are being implemented with "great caution" and supervised by specialised teams so as to ensure optimal outcomes for the nation's future.

For his part, Pedersen said that the UN is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in the country and is looking forward to the next steps toward a political transition following the ouster of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking to reporters in Damascus earlier in the day, Pedersen emphasised the importance of Syrian state institutions fully resuming their functions under secure conditions.

"We are working with all segments of the Syrian people...and we want to see no acts of revenge. Instead, we must ensure that institutions return to work, backed by the necessary security measures," he said.

