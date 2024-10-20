Syria's Assad, Jordanian FM discuss refugee return

Damascus, Oct 20 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with visiting Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Syria's capital Damascus on Sunday to discuss a range of issues, with a primary focus on facilitating the return of Syrian refugees.

Assad emphasised that the safe return of Syrian refugees remains a top priority for the Syrian government, noting that significant progress has been made in creating the necessary legal and legislative environment to facilitate their return.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the Syrian crisis, hosting the world's second-highest number of refugees per capita. Some 730,000 refugees are registered with UNHCR, predominantly from Syria.

Safadi, for his part, reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to supporting the return of Syrian refugees, stressing that his country is working hard to assist in this effort, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also expressed Jordan's support for stability and recovery in Syria, which he said is in the best interest of the broader region.

Safadi also held talks with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam Sabbagh, on resolving the Syrian crisis, addressing the refugee situation, and combating drug trafficking.

Safadi's visit to Syria, which was not announced in advance, comes at a time of exceptional circumstances in the region, including Israel's ongoing war on Gaza and the widening Israeli attacks on Lebanon, as well as rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

