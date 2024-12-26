Syrian security forces clash with armed locals in northwestern province

Damascus, Dec 26 (IANS) Violent clashes erupted between local armed residents and security personnel from the military coalition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in northwestern Syria's Tartus province, a Britain-based war monitor reported.

The fighting started in the village of Kharbet al-Ma'zza when locals opposed home inspections by the security forces, prompting armed residents to set fire to a vehicle belonging to the HTS, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

There were casualties on both sides, it said, adding that the military coalition dispatched reinforcements, including a specialised division and ambulances, as clashes continued.

A large convoy comprising fighters from Unit 82, K9 squads of the military coalition headed to the region near the Latakia province, it said, adding that Syria's new authorities aim to apprehend the armed locals they describe as "remnants of the previous regime" and to prevent any sectarian unrest in the demographically diverse area.

The military coalition took control over capital Damascus and most parts of Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government on December 8.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a gathering of protesters and injured at least three civilians in southern Syria, including a child, Israeli and Syrian sources said Wednesday.

According to Syrian media reports, Israeli troops opened fire on a group of civilians who were gathering in the Quneitra area to protest Israel's seizure of Syrian territory in the Golan Heights.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on social media platform X that "several gatherings were identified in the area of southern Syria, with individuals approaching IDF (the Israel Defense Forces) forces operating in the region."

The forces called on the protesters to move away and then "responded with warning shots," he said, adding that the Israeli military was aware of reports of casualties and was investigating into the incident, and that its deployment in the area "will continue."

Earlier in December, the Israeli military seized the UN-monitored demilitarised buffer zone in the Golan Heights, where it claimed to expand settlements, a move that drew widespread international condemnation.

