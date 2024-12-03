Syrian air defences intercept drones over Homs: Media

Damascus, Dec 3 (IANS) Syrian air defence systems intercepted multiple drones over the city of Homs, triggering explosions heard across the area, local reports said.

The explosions on Monday evening were caused by anti-aircraft defences targeting several unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies above Homs, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting pro-government news outlet Al-Watan Online.

The Syrian government frequently blames such drone and missile attacks on opposition forces or extremist groups operating within the country.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage resulting from the interceptions.

The incident comes as fighting intensifies in northern Syria, where rebel factions have launched large-scale attacks on government-held areas. The Syrian army is engaged in heavy clashes in the northern countryside of Hama, attempting to repel rebel advances.

Homs, Syria's third-largest city, has remained under government control since 2014, following a series of truces and evacuations of rebel-held districts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.