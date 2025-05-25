Syria unveils sweeping reform to modernise security, public services

Damascus, May 25 (IANS) Syria's Interior Ministry has unveiled a sweeping restructuring reform aimed at overhauling the nation's internal security framework and modernising public services.

In a statement issued, the ministry said the reforms followed a consultative session held with legal, administrative and security experts, including those who worked for the former government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the major changes is the unification of the police and general security forces under a new Provincial Internal Security Command, headed by a single commander representing the interior minister.

The ministry also announced the establishment of several specialised departments focused on cybersecurity, digital communications, and citizen complaints. A centralised digital complaint platform is set to launch soon.

The reform also includes strengthening the anti-narcotics division, establishing a new border guard directorate, digitising civil registry processes, promoting counterterrorism, among others.

In its closing remarks, the Interior Ministry emphasised its transition to a service-oriented institution committed to civil peace, the rule of law and national progress. "Security is everyone's responsibility," the statement read.

The reform is part of the Syrian government's broader efforts to align with international standards as the country emerges from years of conflict and political isolation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.