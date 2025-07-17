Syria, Druze leaders agree to ceasefire deal

Damascus, July 17 (IANS) A new ceasefire agreement was reached between the Syrian interim authorities and the Druze community in the southern province of Sweida, aiming to end days of deadly clashes and reintegrate the province under full state control, according to Syria's interior authorities.

The Syrian interior authorities said in a statement carried by state-run SANA on Wednesday that the deal includes a complete halt to military operations, the deployment of internal security checkpoints, and the return of all state institutions to full functionality in accordance with Syrian law, reports Xinhua news agency.

Spiritual Druze leader Sheikh Youssef Jarbouh confirmed the agreement, outlining terms that include the withdrawal of army units to their barracks, the formation of a joint monitoring committee of state and Druze representatives, and steps to regulate unauthorised arms in coordination with the defence and interior authorities.

However, sharp internal divisions emerged among the Druze leadership. Influential Druze cleric Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, in a separate statement, rejected any deal with what he called the "so-called government," vowing to continue the armed resistance.

"We reaffirm the need for legitimate self-defence and continued fighting until the complete liberation of our province from these criminal armed gangs," said the statement, accusing forces of the interim government of committing atrocities, including killing, looting, and destruction of hospitals and houses of worship.

Al-Hijri denied the existence of any legitimate negotiations or mandate granted to the interim government, warning that any individual or party that acts independently or signs unilateral agreements would be held accountable.

The recent ceasefire follows four days of violent clashes that left at least 248 people dead, including civilians, military forces, and Bedouin fighters, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The interim government has previously reached a ceasefire agreement with local Druze leaders on Tuesday. Despite the agreement, further ground clashes erupted later in the area, forcing thousands of residents to flee.

The ongoing unrest began with the beating and robbery of a young Druze man at a makeshift checkpoint set up by armed Bedouins. The incident triggered retaliatory kidnappings and sparked clashes involving local Druze militias, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian interim forces.

Israel has carried out a series of airstrikes on military positions in Sweida and Damascus in recent days, claiming to protect the Druze community.

